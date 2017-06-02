Public listening sessions scheduled on ESSA plan

Parents; teachers; other educators, school administrators, and board members; business and civic officials; and all citizens will have an opportunity to learn about and comment on Wisconsin’s draft plan to implement federal education law during a series of listening sessions in June.

One of the six sessions on the state’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan will be held June 15, 9-11 a.m., at CESA 9, 304 Kaphaem Rd., Tomahawk.

Sponsored by the Department of Public Instruction with support from the state’s cooperative educational services agencies (CESAs), the listening sessions will feature short presentations to provide information about Wisconsin’s ESSA plan followed by guided discussions around four key areas: school accountability, educator development, school improvement, and student supports. Participants will be able to ask questions and submit formal comments at the event or through an online form. The comment period ends June 30. Following review with the Senate and Assembly education committees in July, the revised draft plan will be sent to the governor in August. The final Wisconsin Consolidated State Plan for ESSA is to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education by Sept. 18.

Registration for the June listening sessions is not required, but is highly recommended. The registration form can be found online on the DPI Listening Sessions webpage.