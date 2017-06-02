PRMS Civil War Day <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/ZwhqagMoJws/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/ZwhqagMoJws" /> Posted by: Foto News , June 2, 2017 Members of the 8th Wisconsin Light Artillery reenactment group fire their original Civil War era cannon during Prairie River Middle School’s 18th annual Civil War Day at Stange’s Park on Friday. Comments comments Related Posts Photo Gallery: MPD K9 duo complete annual re-certification training Comments comments Center Avenue paving project update Comments comments It’s official: Arneson’s a Hall of Famer Comments comments Wednesday night bowling champs crowned Comments comments