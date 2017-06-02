Merrill Police reports

May 29

2:37 a.m.- An officer observed a group of individuals jumping the fence at the MARC pool. Contact was made with some of the individuals. Two more were located on the roof of the building. The driver of the vehicle was placed through field sobriety tests and was arrested for absolute sobriety. All parties were cited for trespassing. One male party was not located but will be cited for trespassing.

4:17 p,m,- An officer responded to a retail theft complaint. The employee advised they had a male party on video from the night before stealing a cell phone from the store. The male has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

May 30

8:22 a.m.- An officer responded to the Probation and Parole office to take a male party into custody for a probation violation. The male party was booked into the jail for the violation.

4:32 p.m.- An officer responded to a damage to property complaint. The caller had a window broken out of a door at their rental property. They believe it was done by the previous tenants that they had issues with. Investigation is ongoing.

7:21 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for operating without registration. The male driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. During a search, a marijuana pipe was located. The male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 31

1:13 a.m.- An officer located a suspicious person behind a closed business. While making contact with the female suspect, she attempted to walk away from the officer. The officer attempted to stop her and she began resisting the officer. The female was arrested and taken to the jail for resisting an officer.

8:16 a.m.- A male was arrested and taken to jail for a probation violation.

8:27 a.m.- A male was arrested and taken to jail for a probation violation.

10:38 p.m.- Officers responded to a fight at a bar in the 3200 block of East Main Street. As a result, a male was arrested and brought to the jail for Disorderly Conduct.

June 1

10:54 a.m.- Officers were requested in the 1000 block of East First Street by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to take a male subject into custody for active warrants that he had through Oneida County. The male subject was arrested and transported to the jail.