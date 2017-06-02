Ethel F. Oestreich, age 100, of Merrill, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Ethel was born August 19, 1916, in Tomahawk, daughter of the late Ralph and Amelia (Wenzelow) Jackson. Ethel was married to Lawrence Campbell from 1936 until his passing in 1957. She married Herbert F.W. Oestreich in 1973, and the marriage ended with his death in 2000. Ethel had worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill, at various resorts in northern Wisconsin, and retired from Merrill Manufacturing. Ethel and her first husband owned and operated a dairy farm. It was on the farm that she learned to enjoy gardening, picking berries, and canning. Ethel also enjoyed dancing.

Ethel is survived by three daughters, Rita (Rudy) Burgener, Merrill, Jean Zoellner, Merrill, and Susan (Thomas) Raatz, Wausau; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husbands, Ethel is preceded in death by a son in law, Earl Zoellner; a granddaughter, Michelle Burgener; and two siblings, June Harkner and Robert Jackson.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Irma. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will follow in Chat Cemetery, town of Birch. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

