Debt Reduction and Budgeting program at library

T.B. Scott Free Library’s Make Your Dollars Count series focuses on “Debt Reduction and Budgeting” on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

How do you manage your money so you can avoid debt and get ahead? You’ll learn about budgeting, making your money go further, and dealing with debt.

The Make Your Dollars Count series is sponsored by Associated Bank and T.B. Scott Free Library to build financial literacy in our community.

All programs are presented by bankers from Associated Bank, who focus on a different aspect of financial management and planning in each program of the series.

The next Make Your Dollars Count programs are Understanding Insurance Needs on Aug. 15 and Borrowing Basics on Oct. 17. All programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public, with no cost or obligation. Refreshments will be provided compliments of The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station.

For more information about what’s happening at T.B. Scott Free Library, visit www.tbscottlibrary.org or T.B. Scott Free Library on Facebook, or call 715-536-7191.