College News

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announces Spring 2017 graduates. Local graduates include: ATHENS- Michaella Brickner, Marathon, Major in Psychology; MERRILL- Amelia Joswiak, Marathon, Major in Education; Amelia Joswiak, Marathon, Major in Elementary Education; TOMAHAWK- Mary Leet, Lincoln, Major in Human Development; Mary Leet, Lincoln, Major in Psychology; Colleen McCluskey, Lincoln, Major in English.

Stephan Simon, Merrill, and Benjamin Bartz, Tomahawk, were named to the Dean’s List at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, MI, for the second semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Hanna Meyer, Tomahawk, has been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2017 at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD).

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Deborah Merkel of Merrill graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services in December 2016.

Kasey Berna, Merrill, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University in May 2017.

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich., has released Local students named to the Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester at Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich., include: MERRILL- Ashley Berton, Forestry; Mitchell Finnegan, Civil Engineering; and Bryce Litschauer, Mechanical Engineering Tech; TOMAHAWK- Katherine Russell, Materials Science and Engrg.

The following students from Merrill graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in May 2017: Michael John Koppelman, Engineering & Applied Science, BSE – Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Macy Lynn Lentz, College of Letters and Science, BS – Bachelor of Science; Bethany Rose Pitts, Lubar School of Business, BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration.

Wyatt Strombom of Merrill, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2016-2017 term.

Mitchell Finnegan of Merrill was among the nearly 1,000 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University’s spring commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus on April 29, 2017. The son of Sue Finnegan and Timothy Finnegan, Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science In Civil Engineering.

The following students have been named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College: ATHENS- Collin Robert Ellenbecker, Miranda M. Grabowski; MERRILL- Dustin James Dengel.