Class of 2017 bids farewell to MAPS

Last Friday evening, the 206 member graduating class of 2017 embarked on the 134th annual commencement exercise in the Merrill High School Field House.

Keynote speaker and retiring Special Education Teacher Craig Hoffman was joined by MHS Class Officers Trevor Stadler and Nathan Koch, with their speeches “Live your Life” and “Looking Back with Balloons.”

During Koch’s speech, a packed field house was treated to graduating seniors joining MHS Link Crew advisors Scott Arneson and Stephanie Nelson, for a game of “Balloon Battle.”

As prompted by Koch, a handful of male and female seniors split into two teams with Arneson and Nelson. Then amidst a flurry of running and laughs, the teams proceeded to compete to get their respective balloons popped first. As Koch explained in his speech, the game was one of the first activities the class of 2017 engaged in as incoming freshman, in 2013.

During his address to those in attendance, MHS Principal and Master of Ceremonies Shannon Murray showcas

ed the class of 2017’s high percentage of participation in athletics and school organizations, numerous seniors graduating with college credits already in-hand; as well as the fact that the class of 2017 garnered $1.4 million in scholarships.