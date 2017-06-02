Class of 2017 bids farewell to MAPS

Class officers lead the Class of 2017 in the traditional "Turning of the Tassels" as the commencement ceremony drew to a close Friday night at the MHS Field House.

Last Friday evening, the 206 member graduating class of 2017 embarked on the 134th annual commencement exercise in the Merrill High School Field House.

Keynote speaker and retiring Special Education Teacher Craig Hoffman was joined by MHS Class Officers Trevor Stadler and Nathan Koch, with their speeches “Live your Life” and “Looking Back with Balloons.”

During Koch’s speech, a packed field house was treated to graduating seniors joining MHS Link Crew advisors Scott Arneson and Stephanie Nelson, for a game of “Balloon Battle.”

As prompted by Koch, a handful of male and female seniors split into two teams with Arneson and Nelson. Then amidst a flurry of running and laughs, the teams proceeded to compete to get their respective balloons popped first. As Koch explained in his speech, the game was one of the first activities the class of 2017 engaged in as incoming freshman, in 2013.

During his address to those in attendance, MHS Principal and Master of Ceremonies Shannon Murray showcas

ed the class of 2017’s high percentage of participation in athletics and school organizations, numerous seniors graduating with college credits already in-hand; as well as the fact that the class of 2017 garnered $1.4 million in scholarships.

Seniors Hannah Ament and Allison Winter-Reed head toward the stage Friday night as the commencent ceremony of the graduating class of 2017 got under way. MHS Senior Class officers Sam Brandenburg and Trevor Stadler MAPS Board of Education president Jen Seliger MHS Principal and Master of Ceremonies Shannon Murray MHS Phy Ed teacher Dave Arneson was recognized last Friday evening for his upcoming retirement after 32 years in the district. MHS Senior Class officer Trevor Stadler MHS Senior Class Officer Nathan Koch is greeted by MHS principal Shannon Murray last Friday evening MHS Link Crew advisors Stephanie Nelson and Scott Areneson and graduating seniors Mikayla Taylor, Mitchell Jaeger and Jonathan Gruetzmacher; engage in a game of a Balloon Battle Friday night with other graduating seniors. The game was one of which seniors played four year ago as incoming freshmen as part of the school's Link Crew program. Class of 2017 Class Officer Morgan Bloch introduces key note speaker and retiring Special Education teacher Craig Hoffman last Friday night. Hoffman retires after 19 years in the district. Key Note Speaker Craig "Abe" Hoffman makes his way to the stage... MAPS Superintendent John Sample Seniors Brody Zocher and Kira Zuelliger cross the stage during last Friday's graduation ceremony at the MHS Field House Senior Class officers engage in the traditional "Turning of the Tassles" as the commencement ceremony drew to a close last Friday night at the MHS Field House. Graduating seniors gather in to watch the 2017 Class Video compilation toward the tail end of last Friday's commencement exercise. Its Official: Graduated!! Board of Education Member Jon Smith, MAPS art teacher Kim Sample, community member Matt Seliger and Board of Education clerk Kevin Blake applaud the MHS graduating class of 2017 as commencement proceedings draw to a close Friday night at the MHS Field House.
