Church Mutual partners with Mutual of Wausau to provide homeowners’ insurance

Church Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with Mutual of Wausau Insurance Corp. to provide homeowners’ insurance coverages to Wisconsin consumers. Under the new partnership, Mutual of Wausau will be the homeowners’ insurance carrier and Church Mutual, through its CM Solutions Insurance Agency, will provide day-to-day service as the agent.

Church Mutual is a specialty commercial insurance provider whose areas of expertise include houses of worship, schools, religious camps and senior living centers. Church Mutual believes Mutual of Wausau can provide its 1,900 homeowners’ customers the same level of expertise it provides its specialty customers as their specialty insurance carrier. Mutual of Wausau is a financially strong business partner that shares the same Wisconsin values.

“Church Mutual’s focus and expertise as a commercial carrier does not provide the right resources to continue servicing our homeowners’ insurance customers as their carrier and we plan to exit the business,” said Kevin Root, Church Mutual’s chief operating officer. “We looked for an opportunity that would allow CM Solutions to remain the local insurance agent for these loyal customers.”

“Mutual of Wausau is excited to partner with Church Mutual and its CM Solutions Insurance Agency,” said Mark Splinter, Mutual of Wausau’s president and chief executive officer. “We have been helping Wisconsin homeowners and farmers with their personal insurance needs for more than 140 years.”

Church Mutual is notifying all of its customers in the first weeks of June about the partnership and transition. Calls and inquiries pertaining to both Church Mutual and Mutual of Wausau homeowners’ insurance coverages and the transition will be handled through its CM Solutions Insurance Agency. Denise Humphrey, a CM Solutions account specialist and a life-long resident of Merrill, will continue as the primary CM Solutions insurance agent. She has been helping Church Mutual homeowners’ policyholders for the last nine years and has more than 20 years of personal insurance expertise.