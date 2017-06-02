Chamber Spotlight on Business

The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked-off a new way to pay tribute to their Business of the Month recipients. They are calling it “Spotlight on Business” and it is announced the first day of each month on their Facebook page at Merrill Chamber, in their monthly newsletter and on their website at www.merrillchamber.org.

June’s Spotlight Business is Merrill Veterinary Clinic located at 301 E. Main St. and owned by Dr. Randy Zelent. Merrill Veterinary Clinic was established in 1970 by Dr. Richard Bristal. He left the practice in 1974 and helped in the early stages of UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. G.W. Engebretsen took over the practice and grew to become a three-doctor clinic. From its inception to 2006 the clinic treated both farm and small animals. Dr. Randy Zelent joined the practice in 1982 with an interest in small animals and surgery. Dr. Zelent became the sole owner in 2006 and the clinic became a small animal practice only.

Merrill Veterinary Clinic offers comprehensive and affordable small animal vet services. Dr. Zelent received his doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Illinois and has served as past President of Northern WI Veterinary Medical Association.

Merrill Veterinary Clinic services include micro-chipping, parasite prevention and treatment, medical treatment, wellness exams, surgical procedures, vaccinations, x-rays, ultrasound, blood work and diagnostics, dental work, pain management, euthanasia and competitive pharmacy prices.

“Merrill Veterinary Clinic is another locally owned business that invests in the Merrill community by offering compassionate medical services to our lovable fur-baby family members,” stated Debbe Kinsey, Merrill Chamber CEO. “They are another great example of the hundreds of family-owned, local businesses in the Merrill area that we are proud to call Chamber members.”

The Spotlight on Business for May was Dave’s County Market who is celebrating their 20th Anniversary.

“Dave’s County Market is another locally owned, family run business and a big supporter of Merrill non-profits and school programs,” concluded Kinsey. “We congratulate the Bonnell Family on their milestone anniversary and for being in our spotlight!”