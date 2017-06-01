Photo Gallery: MPD K9 duo complete annual re-certification training

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Merrill K9 Officer ‘Eros’ and his partner Lieutenant Matt Drabek, recently returned from a week of annual re-certfication training at the Steinig Tal kennels in Campbellsport, Wis.

As Drabek explains, the pair have their choice of where they choose to train, but choose Steinig Tal for a very specific and important reason.

“That is the kennel where Eros is from. He came there from his hometown in Germany and it’s also where he and I completed 4 weeks of initial training together in 2014,” he said.

“The staff there remember and know Eros very well. They know what we have been trained and certified in, so if there were to be an issue or a question with how Eros is performing the tasks he was trained and certified to do, they could recognize it right away and address it.”

In addition to 40 hours of annual re-certification, the duo also complete a minimum of 16 hours of ‘maintenance’ training, or training to assure their skills remain sharp. Drabek and Eros often complete monthly training with various teams in Marathon County.

Beginning Monday, May 22, and throughout last week; the pair performed various tasks and exercises; to re-certify in the areas of apprehension, officer protection, drug detection, area searches, tracking and article and evidence detection. In addition, If there was a certain area Drabek or staff felt they needed to emphasize on, the pair would then engage in specific training in that area.

Training consisted of apprehension exercises, as well as various scenarios of traffic stops and area searches; with one entire day devoted to re-certifying in drug detection.

< > Lieutenant Drabek and Eros prepare to engage in an apprehension scenario last week, as part of annual re-certification training in Campbellsport, Wis. Note: K9 working dogs are not trained to 'attack' when apprehending a suspect, but rather to bite and hold.