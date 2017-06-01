Center Avenue paving project update

According to Merrill Public Works Director Rod Akey, the Center Avenue paving project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9.

Milling of the existing asphalt is underway and expected to be completed today, June 1. The first layer of new asphalt is scheduled to be completed June 5, and the surface layer of asphalt will be completed by June 9, pending weather conditions. Pavement marking will be completed the week of June 12.

Akey thanks the community for their cooperation with this project.