TPD goes off-road

Thanks to a generous donation from a local recreational vehicle and equipment dealer, officers of the Tomahawk Police Department will now have the capability to access and patrol off-road areas.

In a press release from the department Tuesday afternoon, Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins announced the arrival of a Can-Am Defender XT UTV, courtesy of Tomahawk Sports Center.

“The Tomahawk Police Department will have the use of this vehicle for one year at no cost,” Elvins indicated.

“The lease will be re-evaluated on a yearly basis. The equipment that Tomahawk Sports Center provided will be put to great use. This will allow the officers to access areas that were previously inaccessible by vehicle. The Can Am Defender XT will also be used in events like Pow Wow Days, the Fall Ride, and Main Street Memories car show, as well as other events. It is very economical to operate and will also be used in the Tomahawk Police Department’s code enforcement campaign.”

The Tomahawk Police Department would like to thank Jeff Calhoun and the staff at the Tomahawk Sports Center for the continued support and for this generous donation.