Tomahawk’s Cook headed to state golf meet

Tomahawk’s Andrew Cook finished in second place out of 72 golfers at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 golf sectional. Cook advances to the State Golf meet to be held at University Ridge next week Monday and Tuesday.

“Andrew hit the ball extremely well off of the tee today and was able to hit nine greens in regulation,” said THS coach Garth Gerstenberger. “The course played tough today due to the heavy rough and high winds. Andrew kept his composure and drilled a 12-foot putt on the last hole of the day for a birdie.

The top two teams and three individuals advanced to the state meet. Andrew was tied for second on the day with Scott Gregor of Ashland. Andrew defeated Scott on the second hole of a sudden death playoff when Andrew sunk a birdie putt.

Michelle Lodholz wrapped up her high school career with an 88 which was good for a tie for 30th place (out of 72 golfers).

“Michelle really hit the ball well off of the tee box hitting 10 of 14 fairways on the day,” Gerstenberger said.

Hatchet golfers were also recognized by the Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches Association for their accomplishments on the course and in the classroom. All five THS varsity golfers were named to the 2017 Academic All-State team.

“Congratulations to Andrew Cook, Michelle Lodholz, Riley Tollison, Ty Gerstenberger and Peyton Hamm,” coach Gerstenberger said. “Each of these athletes have a cumulative GPA over 3.5 and played in over 90% of their teams varsity golf matches. This is the first time in THS golf history that all five golfers made the Academic All State Team!”