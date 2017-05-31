Marilyn Grace Lemon, 68, of Wausau passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on May 29, 2017. She was born to Floyd and Sylvia (Turner) Lemon on April 14, 1949 in Houston, Texas. She is survived by her mother Sylvia Lemon, three sisters; Jean (Lonnie) Balthazor, Sue (Scott) Williams, Amy (Mike) Stiver, three brothers; Dale (Lynne) Lemon, David Lemon, Daniel (Debi) Lemon, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Dustin (Rachel) Gruett, their four children and Dan Gruett to whom she was a second mother and Nana. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Lemon.

She graduated from Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School in 1967 and attended Humboldt University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She began her career in reservations with Western Airlines (later Delta Airlines), living in Minneapolis, Honolulu, Anchorage, Los Angeles and Atlanta. She relocated to Wisconsin in 1994 and worked for UnitedHealth Group, now known as Optum, for 23 years to the time of her death.

She touched untold numbers of people during the course of her careers and made a multitude of friends along the way. Her passing leaves a huge void in the lives of many.

Marilyn loved to garden, travel, sing; she was an accomplished artist/crafter. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially around the fire, in her backyard which she called “The Garden of the Angels”.

In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life was held on Friday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Grill located at 203 Jefferson Street, Wausau.

To honor Marilyn’s wishes, no flowers please. Donations in Marilyn’s name can be made to New Life Pet Adoption Center, 125 Cattail Avenue, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com.