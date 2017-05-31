Main Street Memories Car Show winners

The 23rd Annual Main Street Memories Car Show took place Sunday, May 28, with only one rain shower during the event. Almost 200 cars were entered in the event and 58 trophies awarded. New entrants from all over Wisconsin came to Tomahawk to show off their cars and take part in show that at least one person called, “a fabulous event and the premier car show of the Northwoods.”

Trophies awarded included:

People’s Choice: Gary Mesenberg of Tomahawk with his 1949 Hudson Ratrod Pick-Up.

Best in Show was a tie between Mary and Larry Heise of White Lake with their 1955 Pontiac Star Chief and Rick Jamroz from Mosinee with his 1950 Dodge Tow Truck, towing a 1947 Dodge Pick Up.

The Mayor’s Choice Award went to Tom Werner of West Bend and his 1973 AMC Gremlin, proving that Tomahawk’s Mayor Steve Taskay has excellent taste.

The Club Participation Award went to the Central Wisconsin Road Knights.

The Work in Progress Award went to Casey Karch of Stevens Point with a 1969 Hurst Oldsmobile.

The Youngest Participant Award went to Kyle Kolecheck of Medford with a 1992 GMC Sonoma.

On Saturday, May 27, the Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet was bigger than ever before. Bike games and the show brought participants and spectators from all over Tomahawk and beyond. Awards were given to Motorcycle Show participants and included:

The Most Custom: Josh Kummerow from Manitowoc with a 2016 Harley-Davidson Breakout.

Best Paint: Wesley Schoone from Tomahawk and his 2002 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

The Best Rat: Jasper Hartwig of Beaver Dam with 1980 Honda Custom.

Most Antique: Richard Knetter of Mosinee with a 1973 Triumph X75.

The Judge’s Competition: Richard Knetter of Mosinee with a 1968 Boltaco Sherpa S.

Spectator’s Choice: Kelly Parker of Minocqua with a 1982 Yamaha Virago.

The Tomahawk Main Street Business Choice: Nate Cain with this 2009 Harley Road King.

Tomahawk Main Street wishes to thank all of the volunteers, participants and vendors over both days of the Motorcycle and Car Show. The event was a huge success and we are looking forward to next year. Next year’s Motorcycle show will be on May 26 and the Car Show on May 27, 2018.