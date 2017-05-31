Kickers fall in tight season finale

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Last Tuesday, the 2017 Bluejay varsity girls soccer squad fell via a tight 1-0 bout to Wisconsin Rapids.

Despite the loss, Sophomore goalie Kaylee Bowe put forth a stellar performance with 21 saves.

“Even though we lost, this was a great game for the program,” comments head coach Kyle Hahn. “It certainly showed what this team is capable of when we’re firing on all cylinders. There was never a point in this game where I felt we would trail by multiple goals. We moved the ball well, were composed in the defensive third, and had opportunities of our own to peg them back. Kaylee Bowe had another superb game in goal with 21 saves. There were a couple of shots that I thought she wasn’t going to get and she comes flying out of nowhere to tip the ball away. While Rapids had plenty of possession and opportunities, our girls hung with them, pushed and challenged them, and even took the game to them in many instances. I’m proud of this group and they should be proud of the hard work they’ve put in this season,” he explains.

“As a coach, it’s always a little bittersweet as the season comes to a close. We’re going to have a fantastic group of returning players for the 2018 season, but our seniors will certainly be missed. Alisha Scantlin, Bri Grosskurth, Allison Winter-Reed, Trista Rathke and Gabby Schlegel all had a role in building this program and defining its identity. They definitely played their part in laying a foundation for program success in seasons to come. I, along with the coaching staff and team, wish them all of the best in their future endeavors and encourage them to keep in touch with their roots and return when they can. There’s always room for more in power and finesse,” he adds.

The ladies finish the regular season 6-16-1; the team’s best finish in five years.

On Thursday the ladies embarked on their post-season journey when they headed to Pulaski to square off with the Red Raiders (12-6).