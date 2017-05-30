Wednesday night bowling champs crowned

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Wednesday night Mens Majors Bowling League champions, pictured from left, are Eric Venrooy, Keith Osborne, Jesse Spoehr, Travis Spoehr and Kevin Koss. Missing from photo is Eric Dayton.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Deputies investigate two ATV crashes Sunday

Comments comments

Memorial Day: A day of Honor and Remembrance

Comments comments

Family Video celebrates 20 years of rewarding local students

Comments comments

Lady kickers tally up the wins

Comments comments