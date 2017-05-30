Wednesday night bowling champs crowned Posted by: Foto News , May 30, 2017 Wednesday night Mens Majors Bowling League champions, pictured from left, are Eric Venrooy, Keith Osborne, Jesse Spoehr, Travis Spoehr and Kevin Koss. Missing from photo is Eric Dayton. Comments comments Related Posts Deputies investigate two ATV crashes Sunday Comments comments Memorial Day: A day of Honor and Remembrance Comments comments Family Video celebrates 20 years of rewarding local students Comments comments Lady kickers tally up the wins Comments comments