Wallace achieves Academic All-State Honors

Monday morning, MHS Sophomore and varsity Bluejay Golf Team member Hunter Wallace was named Academic All-State honoree by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW).

As part of an official release from GCAW chair Bob Sullivan, he indicated, “The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Hunter Wallace of Merrill High School is a 2017 High Honors Academic-All State honoree. Students are submitted by GCAW coaches, if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative GPA of at least 3.25; 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are a sophomore, junior or senior.

“Hunter is a student-athlete who has served as a great example to others, proving that athletic and academic success are not mutually exclusive.

“The GCAW is proud to announce that a record 395 students from 129 different high schools have been honored this year. In fact, the average GPA of these students is an exceptional 3.724.”

According to Sullivan, the GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986, to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability.