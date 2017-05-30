Lincoln County Sheriff’s Reports

Tomahawk Firefighters responded to a report of a tree on fire last Monday morning in the Town of Bradley. Just before 1 p.m., the Lincoln County Highway Department reported a tree into the power line at State Rd. 107 and Dotter Road. When firefighters arrived the fire was out. Firefighters stood by until WPS rectified the situation.

A 49-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of obstructing an officer. A deputy stopped the vehicle she was operating on Sunny Point Road in the Town of King and she provided the deputy with a false name.

A 20-year-old Merrill man was arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop in the City of Merrill. The man was stopped in the parking lot of a business in the Pine Ridge area and immediately fled on foot. The driver was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in which a taser was deployed. He was brought to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct along with warrants through Oneida and Marathon counties. He was cited for not having a license and having suspended registration. The Merrill Police Department assisted with the arrest.

A 38-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to a disturbance in the Town of Nokomis. Oneida County authorities requested that local law enforcement officers try to find the man after the disturbance. A deputy and a Tomahawk Police Officer found the man on West Wisconsin Avenue and took him into custody. He was turned over at the county line to an Oneida County deputy.

Deputies are looking for information after damage was found at the Estonian Church in the Town of Schley. On Thursday morning a deputy took a report that the doors were damaged as were pews. The church building was established in 1914 and efforts have been underway to restore the historic building. If you have any information on the damage you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A 57-year-old Wausau man was arrested Thursday morning on warrant charges. The man turned himself in at the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office just before noon. A check showed he was wanted in Lincoln County Court on charges of resisting and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He was also wanted by the Price County Sheriff for contempt.

A 26-year-old Gleason man was arrested Friday evening on a criminal damage to property charge. Deputies investigated after the victim reported collecting items from a former boyfriend and finding her shoes and clothes had been shot up.

A 36-year-old Gleason man was arrested late Friday evening on a charge of disorderly conduct. Deputies went to the Otter Lake Campground in the Town of Harrison after a report of a fight was received at around 10 p.m. They learned the Gleason man struck the victim after a dispute about noise. After arresting the man, the Rec. Deputy banned him from the county owned campground for the holiday.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday evening on warrants issues by the Merrill Municipal Court. A deputy stopped to check on a stalled vehicle on Midway Road in the Town of Corning and found the driver was wanted for contempt of court.

Holiday traffic kept deputies busy throughout the weekend. Northbound traffic started picking up on Thursday and stayed steady throughout the day on Friday. A crash on Friday night slowed traffic for over an hour near Irma. Deputies also checked on over a dozen stalled vehicles this weekend.

The Recreation Deputy reported a very busy weekend. He noted the ATV trails were the busiest he has ever seen in his 10 years of patrolling. Lakes and rivers also seemed very active with many anglers taking to the water. The county campgrounds were also mostly full. A few minor problems were noted at the campgrounds regarding registration issues but those were quickly resolved.

The number of deer crashes this past week was steady with five being reported. A bear was found struck on Wednesday on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. S. On Thursday morning an eagle was struck on State Rd. 86 at Fox Farm Road. A deputy and a volunteer from Raptor Education Group were able to recover the bird and take it to the center in Antigo.