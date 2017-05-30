Library Summer Reading Program begins with visit from Rodeo Queens and candidates

Meet the Rodeo Queens and candidates at the T. B. Scott Library on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m in the Youth Services Department of the library. Then visit with Sunny and Star, horses who will be making a visit to the triangle park adjacent to the library, courtesy of their owner Esther Trostle.

This collaboration between the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo and the library promotes summer reading as well as the weekend rodeo. Rodeo Queens will read, sign autographs and visit with children. Then children may meet real live horses shown by their owner Esther.

Children ages 3 to next fall’s grade 5 are invited to pick up their first reading record at this event or anytime during the week of June 5 and start reading. Reading with the Rodeo Queens may be counted for the reading program.

Then beginning the week of June 12, children may register and return their first reading record for a spin of the prize wheel. Children can read, learn and earn prizes all summer long from June 12 through July 31.

Adults and teens will have their own reading program and challenges. Regardless of age, everyone becomes a winner at the T. B. Scott Library this summer.

Upcoming youth events include:

June 12 – 9:45 a.m., Kick-off Week Summer Movie with popcorn

June 13 – 11 a.m., Tail Waggin’ Tutors (Read to a dog.)

June 13 – 12 p.m., Lunch Bunch for next fall’s grades 3–5

June 14 – 10 a.m., David Landau, singer, performs at the Prairie River Middle School auditorium

June 15 – 1 p.m., Minecraft for ages 8 and up