Deputies investigate two ATV crashes Sunday

Lincoln County deputies were kept busy Sunday, responding to and investigating two ATV crashes; just four hours apart in the Town of Harrison.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the first crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. Sunday morning; involving an ATV vs UTV. Deputies were joined by personnel from Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Fire Department and conservation warden from the Wisconsin DNR in responding to the scene.

Per the investigation, the UTV involved was traveling southbound on an ATV trail, south of Gouda Road, when it was struck head-on by an ATV. The operator and passenger of the ATV were ejected from the ATV and hit the windshield of the UTV. The operator of the ATV sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger of the ATV and occupants of the UTV were not injured. The operator of the ATV was cited for Operating an ATV in a careless manner. The occupants on the ATV were wearing helmets, while the occupants of the UTV were not, but they were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Later Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:02 p.m., deputies responded to the second crash reported north of Cinder Road.

Deputies were once again assisted by personnel from Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Fire Department, a conservation warden from the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin State Patrol in responding to the scene.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, the ATV was traveling westbound on a trail when the operator lost control and was ejected from the ATV. The ATV then rolled on top of the operator. The operator was not wearing a helmet and was transported via helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to his injuries. The extent of his injuries were unknown at press time. The crash remains under investigation, however speed appears to be a main contributing factor in the crash.