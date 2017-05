Today we thank and honor, those who volunteer to preserve the freedom we embrace each and every day; past, present and future.

Today we remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price in the preservation of freedom, home and abroad.

Lest we Forget.

Sunrise over the Merrill Veterans Memorial at St. Francis Memorial cemetery-courtesy of (Ret.) Colonel Paul Russell.

“On this day, lest we forget; To them we owe, our life in debt.”-Don Nielsen