Family Video celebrates 20 years of rewarding local students

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Next month will mark the 20th anniversary for the ‘Report Card A’ program, sponsored by Family Video of Merrill.

From June 15-July 15, students from Kindergarten through college can receive a free movie or game rental at Family Video, for each “A” (or equivalent mark) they achieve in a core subject on their year-end report card. The company expects to give away more than one million movie and game rentals this summer alone. Additionally, all Family Video associated Marco’s Pizza locations will give the “A” student a small 1 topping pizza (one per student).

While the local program was started in 1997 upon the store’s opening, the company-wide program started over 30 years ago, as a simple way to reward local students and has now become one of Family Video’s most anticipated programs.

“We are very excited to be entering into our 20th year of offering this program to our local students here in Merrill,” stated District Manager Doug Seefeldt

“Parents and students alike really seems to enjoy it. It’s neat to see the students and their proud parents come into the store very excited and proudly show off their report cards to our staff. It’s really something our staff has to come enjoy as well.”

Since its launch by company founder Charles Hoogland, the “Report Card A” program has expanded to 754 movie and game rental stores and 146 select Marco’s Pizza restaurants, located in 19 states and Canada.

Although the scale of the rewards program has grown, its purpose remains the same; celebrating students who put in the time and effort to achieve success in the classroom. Support from the local communities Family Video serves helps make “Report Card A” and other similar programs offered by the company, successful year after year.

“Having kids of my own in school and watching them get excited about receiving an ‘A’, makes me realized how important our ‘Report Card A’ program is!,” Hoogland explains.

“I believe that academic excellence is something to be celebrated. It’s great to be able to give back to local communities and reward students for their success. We look forward to continuing the ‘Report Card A’ program for many more years to come.”

Giving back to local communities has been at the core of the Family Video business. In addition to the ‘Report Card A’ program and the hundreds of local charity events, the company’s annual ‘Round it up for Lymphoma’ campaign has raised over $6 million in the past six years. All proceeds are donated to cancer research and patient education. Thousands of turkeys and hams are also purchased, packaged with meals and gifted to families in need during the holiday season.