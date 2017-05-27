Brianna Grosskurth named Athlete of The Week

MHS senior Bri Grosskurth put forth a solid performance on a big weekend for the 2017 Bluejay girls Soccer squad on May 13th; driving in a pair of goals and an assist, in big wins over host Antigo (5-1) and a shutout win over Phillips (7-0). A four-year starting forward on the Soccer team, Bri has also been a two starter on the Bluejay varsity Girls Basketball team and she competes as a varsity Cross Country runner, during the fall sports season.

Aside from sports, Bri enjoys spending time with friends, as well as outdoors activities such as running, fishing and swimming. Bri also enjoys volunteering at the Lincoln County Humane Society; meeting and walking resident dogs. Daughter of Neil Grosskurth of Antigo and Tammy Pehlke of Merrill, Bri currently maintains a 3.0 GPA. Following graduation this past week, Bri plans to attend UW-Stevens Point in the fall majoring in Social Work, with hopes of one day working in the fields of Substance Abuse or Mental Health.