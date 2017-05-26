Merrill Police reports

May 23

2:43 a.m.- Officers located a female in the 500 Block of E. 7th Street who was known to have a warrant. The warrant was confirmed; the female was arrested and transported to jail.

8:31 a.m.- A male party was taken into custody in the 1000 Block of East First Street after he had turned himself in for having a warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the male party was transported to the jail.

10:57 a.m.- Officers responded to the 100 Block of North Polk Street for a report of a domestic incident. As a result of an investigation, a male party was placed under arrest for domestic related disorderly conduct and was transported to jail.

5:20 p.m.- Officers responded to the area of North Mill Street for a report of a reckless driver who was suspected of being under the influence. Officers were able to locate the driver of the vehicle and an OWI investigation was initiated. As a result of the investigation, a female was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense. The female was later released to a responsible party.

7:10 p.m.- An officer took a report of a theft from a local business, a suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

10:51 p.m.- Officers located a male in the 500 Block of East 7th Street who was known to have a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed; the male was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

11:53 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and began an OWI investigation based on the driver showing signs of intoxication. As a result of the investigation, the male driver was placed under arrest for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. The male was later released to a responsible party.

May 24

5:54 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Seventh Street for a report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, it was found that two individuals had gone to the residence looking for another individual. When the occupants told the two individuals

that the person in question was not there, an altercation took place. As a result, one of the individuals was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

3:35 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a business on South Pine Ridge Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officer made contact with the individuals who denied any wrongdoing. The operator of the vehicle granted officers permission to search the vehicle for potential stolen items from the business. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a firearm that was found to have been stolen from Taylor County. The one male was arrested for a probation violation and the other was arrested for possession of stolen property as well as unlawful possession of a prescription medication. The investigation is ongoing.

May 25

9:19 a.m.- An officer responded to a trespassing complaint. The vehicle left the location and was located. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle when they pulled into their driveway. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed through roadside sobriety tests. The female driver was arrested for drugged driving.

9:31 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a child neglect complaint. The caller stated they were out with a young child who was outside wandering alone. The child was walked home by the caller and no one was home and then the mother arrived at the apartment. After an investigation was completed, the female party was arrested for child neglect.