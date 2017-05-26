Lincoln County Circuit Court

Sentencings

Lyle A. Vogel, 34, Exeland, Wis., was sentenced May 24 to five years prison (2 years confinement/3 years extended supervision) on two felony burglary counts. According to court records, Lincoln County deputies investigated burglaries at two town of Bradley residences in April 2016. Doors were broken to gain entry and numerous items were stolen from one of the residences. Vogel and a female accomplice were found to have committed numerous burglaries in other counties as well.

Charges filed

David L. Torkelson, 20, Merrill, was charged May 24 with resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Torkelson ran from a deputy who was attempting to arrest him near the Merrill McDonald’s on a warrant. The deputy deployed his taser to get Torkelson to stop in a nearby parking lot. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

Kyle R. Stewart, 29, Merrill, was charged May 24 with battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. According to court records, Stewart arrived at a city of Merrill residence on May 24 looking for one of the residents. When he didn’t find who he was looking for, he struck another man in the face before leaving. A $400 cash bond was set.

Michael K. Pulver, 64, Merrill, was charged May 22 with battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. According to court records, Pulver physically assaulted a female while riding in a vehicle she was driving on May 6, punching her and pulling her hair while she drove from Tomahawk to Merrill.

Kelly K. Hartwig, 45, Merrill, was charged May 22 with disorderly conduct. According to court records, Hartwig was involved in a physical altercation with two individuals at a city of Merrill residence on May 21. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Michael E. Wiesman, 36, Hazelhurst, was charged May 25 with possessing an illegally obtained prescription and theft. According to court records, Merrill police were called to Walmart on May 24 for two suspicious males in a pickup truck in the parking lot. When officers searched the vehicle, they found several medications for which Wiesman did not have a prescription. They also found a shotgun; a check of the serial number showed it had been reported stolen from Taylor County in 2016. Wiesman was released on a $3,000 signature bond.

James Kato III, 39, Merrill, was charged May 25 with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and theft. According to court records, Merrill police were called to Walmart on May 24 for two suspicious males in a pickup truck in the parking lot. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a shotgun; a check of the serial number showed it had been reported stolen from Taylor County in 2016. A $500 cash bond was set.

George E. Wood, 19, Merrill, was charged May 23 with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Merrill police responded to a report of Wood threatening another party at a North State Street residence on May 8. Wood was no longer at the scene, but police did find a set of brass knuckles in the vehicle in which Wood had been a passenger.

Cody L. Sirny, 26, Mosinee, was charged May 22 with substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to court records, Sirny grabbed a female by the hair and pushed her down outside a Merrill tavern on April 7. The victim’s face struck the sidewalk, causing two bone fractures in her face and a concussion.

Chase D. Zahn, 18, Merrill, was charged May 22 with felony theft of more than $2,500. According to court records, Zahn stole a pool cue case from a vehicle outside a Merrill tavern on Dec. 30, 2016. The case contained cues valued at a total of $2,800. Police found that the cues had been pawned in Schofield on Jan. 2, 2017. The surveillance video from the pawn shop showed Zahn selling the cues.