The Never Forgotten Honor Flights’ 24th Mission, 2016 documentary, “Honoring Our Freedom,” with former Green Bay Packer, John Kuhn, is being shown for the second time at the Cosmo theatre on Memorial Day, May 29.

Admission is $5 and every paid admission includes a free small popcorn. The 30-minute documentary starts at 5 p.m.

All net proceeds from the show will be donated to the Honor Flight.