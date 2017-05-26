Hatchet baseball season ends at Medford

The Hatchets saw their season end Thursday night in their regional opener at Medford. Tomahawk struck first with one run in the second inning. Medford came back to tie it in the fourth, before tacking on the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

“This was a great high school baseball game,” Roessler said. “Solid pitching and good defense in a playoff situation. Unfortunately we came out on the losing end. We out hit Medford but didn’t come up with a clutch hit.”

Eli Wurl got the start for Tomahawk, giving up one earned run on one hit in 4 1/3 innings. Brett Gerber took the loss, allowing one earned run on one hit in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Tomahawk collected five hits in the game. Kahle was 1-3 with a run scored and Matt Bartz was 1-3 with an RBI.

“A tough loss for the guys and especially for the seniors whose high school athletic career is now over,” Roessler said. “They are a great group of guys and will be missed.”