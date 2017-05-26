Bluejays wrap up regular season at Rhinelander

A seventh inning rally fell short as Merrill lost their regular season finale 10-4 at Rhinelander Thursday night.

The Bluejays took an early 1-0 lead as Kobe Blake scored on an error. In the bottom of the first, Rhinelander scored two runs on a Merrill error. In the bottom of the second, Rhinelander put together a couple of clutch doubles to plate four more runs and lead 6-1. Rhinelander was able to add two more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to carry a commanding 10-1 lead into the seventh inning.

There was some life left in the Merrill bats, however. In the top of the seventh, Kordell Renken hit a bases loaded double to plate three runs. That would be the end of the Merrill rally as the Hodag reliever recorded three outs in a row to end the game.

Zach Anderson took the loss for Merrill. He threw two innings, giving up six runs, seven hits, striking out two, and walking one.

Renken, Tyler Belfiori, and Nick Bowe all had one hit to lead the Merrill offense.

The Bluejays will open regional play at River Falls on Tuesday, May 30.