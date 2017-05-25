Warmer and sunnier today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/wZzVHTOD4jM/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/wZzVHTOD4jM" /> Posted by: Foto News , May 25, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts MAPS Superintendent duets with PRMS Band Comments comments Church Mutual to sow produce for local food pantry Comments comments Friday’s MHS graduation ceremony will stay indoors Comments comments T.B. Scott Free Library to celebrate flipping the solar switch Comments comments