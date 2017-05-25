MAPS Superintendent duets with PRMS Band

On the evening of Thursday, May 18, PRMS students, staff and parents were treated to a surprise vocal performance from MAPS Superintendent John Sample.

Sample teamed up with 8th grader Alex Johnson, her fiddle and fellow band members in their rendition of the Charlie Daniels Band hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

“”It was an honor to be invited to participate in the Eighth Grade Scholarship Band Concert,” Sample stated following the performance.

“The PRMS Band members are extremely talented and their hard work certainly showed! It was a pleasure to witness the level of performance that Mr. Chula and Mrs. Curry achieved with their students!”