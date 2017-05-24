Pedal Power teaches youth about solar energy at library

Pedal Power, a learning resource offered through the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, makes a visit to T.B. Scott Library now through June 12, the start of the Summer Library Program. Why the library, you ask?

“The library solar initiative creates many learning opportunities for area youth as well as adults,” stated Youth Librarian Carolyn Forde. “Pedal Power gives children a chance to think about energy use and the library’s wonderful new solar initiative.”

Students can ride a stationary bike to power a generator, which in turn powers an incandescent light bulb, a compact fluorescent light bulb (CFL), a light emitting diode (LED), a hair dryer, a radio, a fan and more. There is also a photovoltaic (PV) panel (similar to a solar panel) that can be used instead of a generator. This activity will help children see how much energy it takes to power these common electrical items we use every day and how important it is to turn them off when not in use. And it demonstrates how solar power can supply some of our energy needs.

“We invite children to take a spin on the Pedal Power bike and hope it will be just the first of many learning opportunities afforded by the Library’s new solar installation,” Forde said.