Ministry Good Samaritan completes successful trauma classification review

Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center-part of Ascension-recently completed its review for classification as a Level IV Trauma Care Facility by the state of Wisconsin.

Staff from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reviewed the hospital in a recent onsite visit and their summary report commended Ministry Good Samaritan for the engagement and leadership of its trauma coordinator Audrey Evans and Medical Director Dr. Robyn Schertz.

The reviewers also cited Ministry Good Samaritan’s great working relationship with the Merrill Fire Department and were impressed with the direct access to state of the art diagnostic imaging services like a 124-sclice CT scanner and the large capacity of its blood bank.

“Providing high quality trauma care is a true team effort and demonstrates the ability of our facility and local EMS partners to provide this level of care to people in our area when they need it most,” said Schertz.

Wisconsin’s integrated system of trauma identifies hospitals as trauma care facilities by using four levels. This system recognizes that all hospitals in Wisconsin play an important role in providing optimal treatment to the injured patient. It is imperative that patients are delivered in a timely manner to the closest appropriate hospital matching resources to the needs of the severely injured patient.

The primary role of a Level IV facility is to provide stabilization and advanced trauma life support prior to transfer to a higher level facility. Ministry Good Samaritan’s Level IV Classification is good for three-years.

“Our Emergency department clinicians and associates regularly complete additional training and certifications in emergency medicine and trauma care to support the care and treatment of trauma patients,” said Dawn Gapko, Ministry Good Samaritan Chief Administrative Officer. “This level of training in adult and pediatric trauma areas is something we take great pride in and we congratulate our entire team for this accomplishment.”

Ministry Good Samaritan provides 24/7 emergency care in Merrill. It also offers Urgent Care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses that require immediate or urgent medical attention. Urgent Care hours are 8 a.m.–8 p.m. seven days a week including holidays.