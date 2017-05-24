Merrill Adult Diploma Academy student receives Kohl Scholarship

A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2017 Initiative Scholarship was presented to Julie Williams on Saturday, April 22, at a Green Bay recognition luncheon hosted by Herb Kohl, Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman. Scholarship recipients had been informed in March that each would receive a $5,000 scholarship, but in a surprise announcement at the recognition luncheon, Kohl revealed that be had decided to double the scholarship amount to $10,000 per scholar.

The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a high level of motivation, have shown strong compromise for achieving success in college and beyond, and have overcome significant personal obstacles for adversity.

The Herb Kohl Education foundation has been recognizing educational excellence since 1990 by annually awarding scholarships to 200 graduating high school students throughout Wisconsin. Since it was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $11.7 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.