Friday’s MHS graduation ceremony will stay indoors

The Merrill High School Class of 2017 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m.

At the request of the class officers of the Class of 2017, consideration was given to holding the graduation ceremony outdoors at Jay Stadium this year. However, due to weather concerns, the decision was made to hold the ceremony indoors.

“This year we had hoped to have our graduation ceremony outdoors as a way to celebrate the MHS Class of 2017 and to showcase the new Jay Stadium,” said MHS Principal Shannon M. Murray. “Unfortunately, a multi-day set up process combined with an uncertain weather forecast for Friday, requires us to have this year’s ceremony in the MHS fieldhouse as we typically do.”

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. for family and friends. No tickets are required to attend the ceremony. Handicap and senior citizen seating will be available.

The stage will be available for families to take pictures from 1-3 p.m. on the day of graduation.

Graduation practice is on Friday, May 26, from 9-10 a.m. Every graduate who is participating in the ceremony is required to attend the graduation practice. All graduation participants will meet in the auditorium by 5:30 p.m. to prepare and line up for the ceremony.