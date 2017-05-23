Dettmering crowned WVC Golf champion

Last week the Bluejay golfers completed in the sixth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference tournament at River Edge Golf Club in Marshfield. The big story line for the Bluejay golfers was about their MVP; Freshman Russell Dettmering.

Beginning the day, and after five rounds, or 90 holes of golf, Russell was two points behind Evan Thomas from SPASH and 2016 defending conference champion Matt Tuman of Wausau East for the conference title. After a competitive 18-hole match, Evan edged out Russell by shooting 74 to Russell’s 75, and Matt Tuman’s 76; with that the stage was set.

Russell remained in third place, three shots behind Thomas going into the final round for the conference title. SPASH won the day’s event with a team total of 315 points while Merrill finished with 388, which included Hunter Wallace’s 88, Mitchael Cammack’s 111, Nick Roman’s 114 and Carson Baguhn’s 123.

On Friday, the seventh and final conference match took place at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The stage was set for the final threesome to battle for the title of conference champion. In the end, Dettmering prevailed with a clutch, medalist round of 75; overtaking Thomas and Tuman after 126 competitive holes to come from behind and claim the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship.

West won Friday’s event with a nice team score of 337, while the Bluejay team score of 368 included Wallace’s 91, Roman’s 97, Cammack’s 105 Baguhn’s 118.

“It has been a long time since the Bluejays have had a conference golf champion, and a freshman at that,” comments head coach Joe Mertens. “With Russell’s win at conference and one of his season goals achieved, he is now setting his sights on the Regional event at Northwoods Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.”