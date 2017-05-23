DELTA artists perform live painting

Pictured from left are student artists Leah Crockford, Mariah Jacoby, Hannah Hayes, Anna Streich and Sommer Seefeldt.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

The fifth grade DELTA Art students at Kate Goodrich Elementary School participated in a live painting performance during the Kate Goodrich Art & Talent Festival last Monday night. They had rehearsed during the previous week, working in a team to create a 12-foot painting in front of a live audience.

The painting performance lasted two and half hours with no intermission. The painting team was one of the show’s highlights as they painted to the rhythm of the music during the talent portion of the show. The painting will be on display throughout the summer at Kate Goodrich.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

MHS artists recognized in STAR art contest

Comments comments

Bridges Virtual Academy graduates 18

Comments comments

Alex Schmeltzer named PRMS May Youth Optimist

Comments comments

Rathke named May Youth Optimist

Comments comments