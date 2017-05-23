DELTA artists perform live painting

The fifth grade DELTA Art students at Kate Goodrich Elementary School participated in a live painting performance during the Kate Goodrich Art & Talent Festival last Monday night. They had rehearsed during the previous week, working in a team to create a 12-foot painting in front of a live audience.

The painting performance lasted two and half hours with no intermission. The painting team was one of the show’s highlights as they painted to the rhythm of the music during the talent portion of the show. The painting will be on display throughout the summer at Kate Goodrich.