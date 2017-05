Bridges Virtual Academy graduates 18

Bridges Virtual Academy, a virtual charter school in the Merrill school district serving Grades K4-12, held its 2017 Graduation Ceremony Friday evening, May 19. There were 18 BVA graduates from around the state. Ten of these graduates participated in the graduation ceremony held at Willow Springs Garden, Wausau.

Graduates include: Grace Allord (Muskego), Pearl Dean (Milwaukee), Jesiah Bell (Merrill), Stephen De Groot (Hartford), Jacob Flannery (Wausau), Brittany Graap (Merrill), Elizabeth Hagemeister (Merrill), Maggen Heinzen (Merrill), Amy Jimenez (Merrill), Marie Kasprzak (Janesville), Johanna Lee (West Allis), Sarah Leroux (Milwaukee), Nicole Mueller (Minocqua), Mara Neal (Beloit), Autumn Nett (Weyawega), Alyssa Palmer (De Pere), Hannah Petsche (Neenah) and Zachariah Weix (Merrill).