Bluejays drop games to West, Rapids

Merrill Bluejay baseball had a rough go against Valley opponents last week, losing to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday and Monday, and Wausau West on Friday.

Merrill came up short in a pitchers duel Monday night against Rapids. The Raiders carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. The Raiders added another in the top of the seventh and Merrill was only able to pick up one run in the bottom of the inning to lose 2-1.

Rapids’ hurlers allowed three hits. Vinnie Galella, Nick Bowe and Belfiori each managed one hit to lead Merrill.

Galella went the distance on the mound for Merrill, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned).

When West came to town on Friday, they went home with a 10-1 win. The Warriors scored in each of the first five innings, while Merrill plated their lone run in the third when Ty Belfiori scored on a fielder’s choice.

In a three-hit effort, Dan Duginski, Vinnie Galella and Mason Smith had one hit apiece for Merrill.

West had 12 hits on the night. Brett Seubert took the loss for Merrill, allowing eight runs, 10 hits, and striking out two in three and two-thirds innings.

The Bluejays got blanked in their earlier meeting with Rapids on Thursday. The Raiders scored two in the first and one in the third while keeping the Bluejay bats in check. Merrill mustered three hits in the contest, one each by Kole Meyer, Mason Smith and Trey Seubert.

Ryan Golisch took the loss for Merrill. He threw six innings, giving up three runs, five hits and striking out three.

The Bluejays host Tomahawk Tuesday and travel to visit the Hodags on Thursday.