Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Two days of severe weather kept the Communications Center at the Sheriff’s Office busy. On Tuesday night a tornado warning was issued for Lincoln County. Deputies and citizens reported possible funnel clouds west and north of Merrill and in the Irma area. Deputies worked with local officials and WPS to clear trees and wires which came down primarily between Irma and Gleason. On Wednesday afternoon storms brought trees and wires down mostly north of Tomahawk along with property damage to some property owners. A garage was knocked down on County Rd. D near Wildfire Lane and on County Rd. A and Pine Shore Lane. Deputies monitored area waterways for flooding and worked with townships, many of whom had to close roads due to flooding.

An 18-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charge. Deputies went to a in the Town of Merrill based off information from the Merrill Police Department. The man was wanted for a criminal traffic offense.

A 41-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested after deputies investigated a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening in the Town of Bradley. At 7:50 p.m. a cell 911 call reported the crash at US Hwy. 8 at County Rd. A. The Tomahawk woman showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The driver of the other vehicle, a 58-year-old Tigerton woman, was treated on the scene and refused transport from the Tomahawk Ambulance.

A 25-year-old Merrill man was arrested late Thursday evening on charges after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Scott. Deputies found the vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Brandenburg Avenue in the Town of Scott after 11 p.m. A Marathon County K9 was deployed and indicated the vehicle likely contained drugs. A search turned up marijuana.

A 20-year-old Merrill man will be cited for underage drinking as a repeat offender after he was found in a Gleason tavern after hours. The owner of the tavern called the Sheriff’s Office just after midnight after he caught the man in his locked tavern. The owner requested that the man not be cited with the entry into the building.

A 43-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested early Saturday morning on criminal traffic charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle on St. Paul Street in the City of Merrill after he observed it traveling at 20 MPH on County Rd. JJ and then 8 MPH on city streets. The driver refused to perform field sobriety tests, she was cited for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The number of car deer crashes went down this past week with only three being reported, a bear was struck on Thursday on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd A.