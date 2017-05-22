Friends of River Bend Trail to host photo contest

Do you have any pictures taken on the River Bend Trail? The Friends of the River Bend Trail are looking for you! The group is holding a River Bend Trail photo contest. The winners will be displayed on a 2018 calendar, one for each month. Pictures depicting the different seasons are requested. Here is your chance to show off your skills and imagination.

Please submit your photos by attaching them in an email to Greg.hartwig00@gmail.com (two zeros). Please limit the photos to three of your best. They have to be submitted by email so it stays in a digital format. The contest will end on June 15.

Everyone will have a chance to purchase a calendar later this year to support the River Bend Trail. Please share this event with your friends and thank you for supporting our community trail.