Arleigh M. Jameson, age 88, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born September 23, 1928 in Madison to the late Omer and Evelyn (Schuldt) Peterson. Arleigh and Clifford Wyland were united in marriage on June 7, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1980. She then married Walter”Bud” Jameson on October 21, 1983. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2006.

Arleigh worked for 16 years at Holy Cross Hospital in their accounting department. In her down time, Arleigh enjoyed knitting, quilting, and antiquing. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. For 20+ years, Arleigh and Bud traveled to Port Isabel in Texas where they spent their winters, something they looked forward to every year.

Survivors include her 6 children: Reed Wyland, Jeffry (Diane) Wyland, James Peter (Judy) Wyland, Christopher Wyland, Beth (Dale) Jankowsky and Ann (Matthew) Barnett; 6 grandchildren: numerous great-grandchildren: and two brothers: “Chick” Omer Peterson and Timothy Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Clifford Wyland, second husband Walter Jameson, sister, Marilyn Peterson and brother, Randall Peterson.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.