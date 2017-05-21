Sheriff’s office seeks public assistance in locating AWOL inmate

The Lincoln County Jail is seeking an inmate that failed to return to that facility this past Friday.

Chastity Lerae Ritchie is a 24 year old white female who was serving a sentence in the Lincoln County Jail for failing to pay child support.

Ritchie was released from the jail on Friday on a court ordered furlough.

Ritchie never returned from the furlough and is wanted for violating the terms of a court order.

Ritchie is described as being 5’2, weighs 120 pounds has brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on her back, chest and right arm. Deputies are aware she has ties to the Merrill and Wausau area.

If you know the whereabouts of Chastity L. Ritchie you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272, callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726, callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward