Alex Schmeltzer named PRMS May Youth Optimist

The Merrill Noon Optimists have chosen Alex Schmeltzer for the PRMS May Youth Optimist award. Mrs. Joelene Weix nominated Alex stating; “Alex is quiet, but a noticeable leader among her peers. She has shown what a positive attitude looks like on a daily basis. I have had Alex in class the last two years and she has grown into a confident young lady. The maturity level of handling organization, being prepared and settings high, attainable goals is demonstrated on a daily basis.

“Academically, her work ethic is strong with accurate and quality work and the desire to always do her best. The respect and consideration she shows not only to her peers, but also the adults here at PRMS expresses how Alex values others. I believe Alex would be excellent representative or what the Youth Optimist Award stands for. She is deserving of this award!”