Heyel garners Athlete of the Week honors

MHS Junior Isaiah Heyel played a key role in the Bluejay Boys’ varsity track team’s 3rd place finish in their 11-team Otto Bacher Invitational Meet on Friday May 5. Heyel spearheaded the guys’ effort with a second place finish in the 100 meter dash, with an impressive mark of 11.55 seconds.

In addition to being a second-year member of the MHS varsity track and field squad, Heyel also competes on the Bluejay varsity football team as a back-up Center.

Aside from sports; Isaiah is active as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, MHS Link Crew, St. John’s Lutheran Church Youth Group as well as tutoring members of the MHS Freshman class and a Teacher’s Assistant at MHS.

In his past-time, Isaiah enjoys spending time with his family as well as outdoor activities such as running.

Son of Matthew and Jen Heyel of Merrill; Isaiah currently maintains a 3.4 GPA.

Following graduation, Isaiah is considering both college and possible enlistment in the US military, as options.