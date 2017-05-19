Why should kids have all the fun?

The Lincoln County Reads Adult Summer Library Program will soon be underway at T.B. Scott Free Library, where you can win prizes just for reading. Last year, 61 of 144 contest entrants won prizes, chosen from 622 entries.

For the 12th consecutive year, T.B. Scott Library and Tomahawk Public Library co-sponsor Lincoln County Reads from May 30 through Aug. 24 to encourage and reward reading by adults (age 18 and up). This year’s Adult Summer Library Program theme is “Build a Better World.”

Entering is easy. Starting May 30, get contest entry forms at T.B. Scott Library. Then, just read or listen to any book, fiction or nonfiction, as a print book, ebook or audiobook. On each entry form, write down the titles of five books you’ve experienced, and enter at the library. You may enter up to 50 times.

Winners in three regular prize drawings, on June 23, July 14, and Aug. 11, will be announced on WJMT Bluejay 730AM’s Our Town program at 8:45 a.m., and notified by phone. Each reader may win in a regular drawing once per contest.

Hardee’s, Johnson Gifts & Home Décor, Hugo’s Pizza, Young’s Drug Store, Arby’s Restaurant, Ye Olde Sweet Shoppe, Family Chiropractic Clinic, Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes, Auto Jockeys, Culver’s, Ace Hardware and the Friends of T.B. Scott Library have generously donated contest prizes.

All entries are eligible for the grand prize, a basket of prizes from contest sponsors, to be drawn on-air in a live broadcast on WJMT Bluejay 730AM’s Our Town program at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Why does the library offer reading contests? While reading can be useful and/or enjoyable, it’s also critical to developing an informed and involved citizenry. The library is proud to sponsor reading contests to encourage and reward reading by all ages.

For fresh ideas on what to read, click on Online Resources to visit the Reader’s Page at www.tbscottlibrary.org, or visit T.B. Scott Library.