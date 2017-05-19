VIDEO: Tuesday night’s storm over Gleason

Posted by: ,
Thanks for Chad Walker of Gleason for sharing this video he shot about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from behind the Gleason Post Office as the storm moved through headed to the northeast.

