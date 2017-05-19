Center Avenue closures early next week

Merrill Public Works Director Rod Akey announces that the City of Merrill will be repairing curb and gutter and storm sewer on Center Avenue Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23. These repairs require road closure.

Center Avenue will be closed from First Street to Ninth Street from 6 a.m. Monday, May 22, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Center Avenue detour will be First Street west to Mill Street north to Ninth Street and east to Center Avenue. As work is completed the streets that cross Center Avenue will be reopened.