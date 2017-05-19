Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Lincoln County

Motorists can expect to encounter daytime lane closures on US 51 and WIS 64 beginning May 22. Crews are inspecting bridges at the following locations:

•US 51 over the Wisconsin River (Tomahawk)

•Pope Road (over US 51 in Merrill)

•US 51 over the Wisconsin River (Merrill)

•WIS 64 over the Wisconsin River (Merrill)

•WIS 64 over the Pine River (east of US 51, town of Pine River)

Crews are also performing routine bridge maintenance on five bridges on US 51 between Tomahawk and Lincoln County H. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in these work zones.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.

All work is scheduled for completion before the end of the day, Thursday, May 25. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and construction status.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s north central region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthcent; or visit the region’s 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.