Jay W. Perry, born 8/13/39, died peacefully at King, WI on 5/10/17 as a result of end-stage Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born in Merrill, WI, parents were James and Lora Perry. Jay’s military service was part of the United States Navy Parachute Exhibition Team, known as the “Chuting Stars.” He enjoyed telling adventurous stories of these free-fall jumps and precise formations. Jay loved to be in the woods or on the river, hunting whatever was in season. And if he didn’t have a gun in his hands, he had a camera, as he took numerous pictures of nature and the beauty that surrounded him. He thoroughly appreciated his position as President of the “Old Duck Hunter’s Association.” As a proud owner of Perry’s Wildlife Gallery, Jay enjoyed the artistic representation of animals in their own unique habitat. These prints were often displayed with his own talented mat and framing skills. As a father, He was very involved with his children’s sporting events and was often seen and heard cheering loudly from the stands.

He is survived by his children: Dan (Ann) Perry, Josh (Amber) Tilley, Jesse (Tess) Tilley, Shane (Kelly) Tilley and Gretchen Elizabeth, and former spouse Susan Perry. These 12 grandchildren loved their Grandpa: Hannah, Ben, Miles, Sebastian, Savannah, Maddie, Emma, Grace, Audrey, Elijah, Tobias, and Maverick. He was preceded in death by siblings: Winifred, James D., Wilburn, Hartzel, Philip, Delores, Ruby, and his son, Jim.

Services will be held at Bolgers Funeral Home, Minocqua May 26 at 9:30 AM.